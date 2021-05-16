Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has rejected the suggestion that the Whites could look to re-sign Charlie Taylor.

Marcelo Bielsa’s team took Burnley apart at Turf Moor on Saturday to run out comprehensive 4-0 winners and former Leeds star Taylor clocked the full 90 minutes for the Clarets.

Taylor joined Burnley from Leeds in 2017 and with the Whites looking to sign a left-back in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window, a return for the 27-year-old was floated to Whelan.

Whelan though feels that Leeds can do better than Taylor when it comes to signing a left-back, even though he does appreciate the former White’s qualities.

“Would I have him back? He does get box to box [but] I think once you’ve left, you’ve left”, Whelan said at Turf Moor on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think there is enough time to look elsewhere and get something better than Charlie Taylor.

“Look, he looks OK going forward, he always digs out a cross doesn’t he? Strong in one on ones.

“But the way we play our game now, I think we need something a little bit different.”

Taylor has clocked regular game time this season under Sean Dyche at Burnley, with only a thigh muscle issue forcing him to miss a number of matches.

He faced Leeds both home and away this term.