Former England goalkeeper Rob Green has hailed Alisson’s late header to hand Liverpool a 2-1 win away at West Brom and admits the Baggies have been left distraught.

As the clock ticked down to the full time whistle at the Hawthorns in the Premier League game, it looked as if Liverpool would be dropping two points with the score locked at 1-1.

However, a corner kick allowed Liverpool one final chance and Alisson came up, then planting a powerful header into the back of the net to hand the Reds a 2-1 win.

Green admits that West Brom were left distraught, while Liverpool’s players went crazy in celebration.

“We’ve seen three great finishes today and that was the best. It’s just a wonderful header and he’s just planted it in the far corner”, he said post match on BBC Radio 5 live.

“The West Brom players are walking off distraught. The Liverpool players, I think they feel that they’ve won the Champions League after that.

“It’s the most incredible of finishes and just a brilliant, brilliant way to finish a really good game of football”, Green added.

Liverpool are now just one point behind fourth placed Chelsea and three behind third placed Leicester City with two games left to play.

The Reds are next in action at Burnley on Wednesday night.