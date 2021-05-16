Matthew Upson has conceded that it is vital that West Ham United win their last two league games, not just to qualify for European football, but for the confidence of a side that has taken a beating in recent games.

West Ham have collected just four points from their last five league games and it has more or less killed their chances of playing in the Champions League next season.

Qualifying for Europe is still within reach and they will play in the competition if they win their last two league games regardless of what other teams do.

Upson feels winning the two games is not only important for West Ham’s European hopes, but to lift the mood inside the dressing room, with players who are feeling deflated due to the squandered opportunity of qualifying for the Champions League.

He insisted that even to just be in the Europa League would be amazing for West Ham given they were fighting relegation at this stage of the season last year.

The former Hammer said on Premier League TV after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brighton: “It’s important that they do [win the last two games].

“We can talk about top six, most points and all the rest of it, but I think for this team to finish with two wins, given how well they have done [is key].

“It has been so hard for them in the last four games, the results that they have had.

“They came away from Leicester away at home, everyone left the stadium thinking we are going to be in the Champions League.

“That has played in a little bit, that deflation we are talking about, so it’s important that they lift it up.

“To achieve something like that for the club would be amazing, but also to finish in Europe would be massive.”

West Ham have not finished in the top six in the Premier League for 22 years.