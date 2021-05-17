Aston Villa are interested in acquiring the services of Bordeaux midfielder Mehdi Zerkane and have touched base with the player’s representatives.

The 21-year-old is currently enjoying his first full season with the Bordeaux senior squad and has made 27 appearances across all competitions for the French club so far.

Despite only making his first team debut for Bordeaux this season, Zerkane has earned his way onto the transfer wishlist of Premier League side Aston Villa.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Villans have been tracking Zerkane for three months and had scouts watch him in action against Lens on Sunday.

Dean Smith’s side are interested in acquiring the midfielder’s services from Bordeaux this summer and are said to have already touched base with his representatives.

It is claimed that Aston Villa could make their first offer for the Algeria international, who has a contract with Bordeaux until 2024, when the season comes to an end.

Zerkane did not start for Bordeaux against Lens on Sunday, but scored his first goal for the club after coming on as a substitute in the final minutes of the game.

It remains to be seen how much money it would require for Aston Villa to convince Bordeaux to sell the Algerian this summer.