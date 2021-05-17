Aston Villa star Ally Samatta would consider a move to Belgium, where he has interest from Club Brugge and Genk.

The 28-year-old swapped Belgian top flight side Genk for Aston Villa in January 2020, but struggled to make an impact at the Premier League club.

Samatta went on to join Fenerbahce on a season-long loan last summer, with the Turkish giants agreeing to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The Tanzania international’s loan move to Fenerbahce has not worked out well though and the Turkish giants are not keen on keeping him.

Having struggled to regain his form at Fenerbahce, Samatta is now prepared to consider returning to Belgium, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.

Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge have been credited with an interest in the centre-forward, while former club Genk have also been mooted as an option.

However, the financial aspect of signing the Aston Villa loan star could prove to be a stumbling block for both the Belgian top flight outfits.

Fenerbahce are prepared to part ways with Samatta this summer, but would be keen to recoup the £5.5m they have agreed to pay Aston Villa for his signature.

It remains to be seen if either Club Brugge or Genk are willing to fork out a significant sum to bring the Tanzanian back to Belgium this summer.