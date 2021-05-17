Atalanta have added to the clubs vying for the services of Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul in the summer, amidst interest from Liverpool and Leeds United.

Leeds have been linked with rekindling their interest in De Paul in the upcoming transfer window, having been priced out of a deal last summer, while their Premier League rivals Liverpool are claimed to have already contacted his agent Mino Raiola over a potential move.

In addition to admirers in England, Udinese’s fellow Serie A outfits Juventus, Napoli, Inter and AC Milan are keen on snapping him up, while Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have accelerated their efforts to lure De Paul away from the Friuli.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian outfit Atalanta have joined the race to land the Argentine’s signature

La Dea president Antonio Percassi sees De Paul as a dream signing as he seeks to step up the club’s growth on the European football scene.

Atalanta are currently locked in a battle for a Champions League spot in Serie A and see De Paul as an ideal addition to their squad for next season as they look further establish their position as a top Italian team.

Udinese are aware of the growing interest in their star and are not prepared to part ways with him for anything less than €40m.

De Paul’s current deal at the Friuli runs through until the summer of 2024, and it remains to be seen where he will ply his trade from next season onwards, with him not short of suitors should he leave the Italian outfit before his contract is up.