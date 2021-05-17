Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic are keeping tabs on Sheffield Wednesday starlet Alex Hunt, whose one-year contract extension is yet to be triggered by the owls, according to the Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the process of sorting out the contractual situations of a clutch of their players, both first team regulars and youth talents, as they gear up for a season in League One with boss Darren Moore closely working the club’s upper hierarchy.

20-year-old Hunt is among the players whose immediate futures at Hillsborough are under the scanner at the moment, with his current deal set to expire in the summer.

Hunt has an option to extend his stint at the Yorkshire side for one more year, but the club are yet to trigger that clause.

League One duo Ipswich and Charlton are keeping tabs on Hunt’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday and could make a move if he is available in the summer.

The Tractor Boys and the Addicks are expected to rival Sheffield Wednesday for promotion next year and the Owls could be against the idea of their starlet joining a league rival.

Hunt has risen through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and is regarded as a promising talent, but was only handed game time in three Championship outings this season, while remaining on the bench for the better part of the campaign.

However, it is suggested that continuing his stint at Hillsborough would be the midfielder’s first preference.

Should he leave Sheffield Wednesday in the upcoming transfer window and attain free agent status Hunt would not be short of suitors as, in addition to Ipswich and Charlton, he is tipped to have admirers in the Championship as well.