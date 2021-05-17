Marseille are closing in Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and confidence is growing that the 22-year-old will make the move back to France.

Guendouzi has fallen out of favour with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and is nearing the end of a season-long loan spell at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The Germans are unlikely to try to keep him and Marseille are making moves to ensure they win the race for his services.

And, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Marseille are closing in on Guendouzi and confidence is high that he will be snapped up.

Marseille are fans of the midfielder and want to give him the opportunity to get his career back on track in France.

Guendouzi has clocked up 24 appearances in the Bundesliga for Hertha Berlin this season in what has been a disappointing campaign for the capital club.

Injury has kept the Frenchman sidelined from Hertha Berlin’s last three games in the Bundesliga.

Guendouzi has just a year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal are keen to offload him.