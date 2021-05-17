Barcelona are divided over signing Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer, while the Reds’ latest proposal to the player would see his salary frozen.

Wijnaldum is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and could choose to end his association with the club, leaving on a free transfer.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is keen to see his compatriot move to the Camp Nou and has asked the club to secure his signature.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona’s sports management is a house divided when it comes to Wijnaldum.

There is concern that the Dutchman is 30 years old, while there is also a belief that youngster Ilaix Moriba would lose chances to play if he was signed.

Koeman is also under pressure and could lose his job, raising questions over whether Wijnaldum would suit the Catalans’ new coach.

It is claimed that Liverpool’s last offer to Wijnaldum was a three-year deal on the same salary he currently takes home.

Wijnaldum’s agent also recently raised the possibility that his client would welcome a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The midfielder has played in all 36 of Liverpool’s Premier League games so far this season.