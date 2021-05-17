Rangers target Joey Veerman has been voted the FeanFan Player of the Year by Heerenveen supporters and the midfielder feels he has had a good campaign.

Veerman has impressed with his performances in the engine room for Heerenveen this season and his displays have seen clubs looking at potentially securing his signature.

Newly crowned Scottish champions Rangers have been linked with wanting Veerman, while PSV Eindhoven are keen to keep him in the Netherlands.

In a further sign of just what a good season Veerman has had, he has been voted the FeanFan Player of the Year, winning a vote which has been held for the last 40 years amongst Heerenveen fans.

Asked if he expected the award, Veerman told FeanFan: “Expect is a big word, but, you sometimes hear things in passing.

“I think that I have had a reasonable season for myself, so it is nice that I have won it.”

The award could cap off Veerman’s time at Heerenveen with every possibility that he could move away from the club in the summer transfer window.

Veerman, 22, made 31 appearances for Heerenveen in the Eredivisie this season, chipping in with seven goals and ten assists.