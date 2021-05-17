Hertha Berlin are prepared to part ways with attacker Matheus Cunha in the rapidly approaching transfer window, with Leeds United one of the clubs keen.

The Bundesliga outfit are preparing to reshape their squad over the summer to bounce back from a disappointing season which sees the side just four points above the relegation playoff spot, with one game to play.

Brazilian Cunha has contributed with seven goals and six assists, but could depart the capital club.

Hertha Berlin are prepared to sell Cunha for the right price, claimed to be €30m, and the 21-year-old has interest from Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds, according to Sky Deutschland.

The attacker is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 side Monaco, along with Italian outfits Napoli and Atalanta.

Cunha is under contract with Hertha Berlin for a further three years and there is no release clause in his contract.

Hertha Berlin splashed out €18m to sign Cunha in the 2020 January transfer window, snapping him up from fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

And the club want to earn a healthy profit if he is to move on this summer; it remains to be seen if any side will be prepared to meet his asking price.