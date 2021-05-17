Mark Hateley has lauded Rangers for the exceptional defensive record they have maintained over the course of the current campaign in the Scottish Premiership and stressed they have put up unbelievable numbers across the board in a stellar season.

A 4-0 thrashing of Aberdeen at the weekend under the Ibrox sky saw Rangers capping of the season with an undefeated record in the top flight while breaking the 100-point barrier.

The defensive bedrock provided by Rangers’ backline and shot-stopper, which saw them only concede 13 goals across 38 league outings, have earned plaudits from all corners, having played a huge role in them going on and etching their name into the history books with an ‘invincible’ season.

And Rangers legend Hateley admitted he cannot get his head around the ridiculous defensive statistics Steven Gerrard’s men have maintained over the course of the season, shipping just about one goal every three games.

The Gers also strung together a pristine record at Ibrox, winning all 19 of their top flight clashes there, which Hateley feels is a phenomenal achievement in a season the club rewrote the record books across the board.

“Cannot get your head around it [13 goals conceded in 38 top flight games]”, Hateley said on Ten10 Podcasts.

“I cannot get my head around it, because listen, it is ridiculous.

“Yes, [one goal every three games] is ridiculous.

“How many? four goals or something at Ibrox? something like that.

“[19 home games, 19 wins], there is another number.

“Just number after number after number after number, phenomenal.”

Rangers have already started shifting focus towards next season and all eyes will be on how the club’s hierarchy will back Gerrard in the summer transfer window as they gear up to defend their Scottish top flight crown.