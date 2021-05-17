Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat has indicated that the club will not consider offers for Leeds United target Borna Sosa past the start of August.

The summer transfer window is due to run until 31st August and left-back Sosa has been tipped to be in-demand due to his displays at Stuttgart.

Leeds have been strongly linked with Sosa and it has even been claimed they have made an offer for his services, but Mislintat is clear no bid has arrived.

He said after Stuttgart’s win over Borussia Monchengladbach: “There is no official offer for a single player.”

The sporting director is clear that he has a deadline in mind when it comes to cashing in on players, including Sosa, and is looking at early August as the time when the exit door is firmly closed.

“It is clear that from August onwards there will be no more big talk”, Mislintat was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“Then it is time to concentrate.

“Nevertheless, nothing is impossible”, he added.

Sosa, 23, operates as a left-back and Leeds are expected to add a natural left-back to the ranks in the summer transfer window, with Ezgjan Alioski tipped to move on when his contract comes to an end.