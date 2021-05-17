Garth Crooks is of the view that Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah can be a bit selfish in his play, especially when he is chasing the Golden Boot, but stressed he was a complete team player in the Reds’ last two Premier League games.

Salah scored against both Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion in the Reds’ last two league outings, taking his goal tally for the season to 22.

That means he is currently ranked atop the Golden Boot race, along with Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, in the chase for an award which the Egyptian has already won twice, in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

Crooks feels Salah turns into a selfish player at times when he is chasing the Golden Boot, but lauded the forward for being a team player in the games against Manchester United and West Brom, thereby helping the Reds collect six crucial points in the race for the top four.

He particularly singled out the match against the Red Devils for praise, expressing his opinion that it was the best Salah had played in a while and added that when the forward is on form he is a delight to watch.

“Liverpool have been far from convincing this season but sprang into action against Manchester United on Thursday”, Crooks wrote in his BBC Sport column.

“It was the best performance I’ve seen from Mohamed Salah for some time.

“Then against West Brom on Sunday, they showed patience and class.

“Salah is a different player when he plays for the team and can be a delight to watch.

“However, I see a different player when I get the feeling he’s chasing the Golden Boot.

“His game becomes selfish in crucial parts of the pitch.

“Not so against United or West Brom.

“When he is in this mood, he is a different class.”

In the last two league games of the season, Liverpool will be chasing Champions League qualification as they are just a point behind fourth placed Chelsea.

Salah will be hoping to score to boost both the Reds’ chances of finishing in the top four as well as his bid to win the Golden Boot.