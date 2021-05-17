Belgian national team manager Roberto Martinez has revealed Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is still on his radar as a long-term option having decided to not call him up to the Red Devils squad for Euro 2020.

Martinez has been keeping tabs on Struijk’s performance since he was part of Leeds Under-23s squad, as the Spaniard sees him as a potential addition to the Belgium national team, even getting in contact with him recently over a potentially switching his national allegiance.

The defender, who represented the Netherlands at youth level, has dual citizenship and is eligible to play for Belgium and many were keeping a close eye on whether the 22-year-old would make the Red Devils squad for the upcoming European Championship.

Struijk is not part of Martinez’s 26-man squad for the summer’s tournament, but the Belgium coach left the door open for him to potentially play international football for Belgium in the future, as he remains on their radar.

“We still look at long-term and that has not changed”, Martinez was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“We still have players with dual nationality, such as Pascal Struijk, but I have not called them up now.

“Although that says nothing about the future.”

Martinez explained that working down to just 26 names from the available talent pool was a difficult choice and stressed there is lot of good players who are not in his chosen squad.

“It was a difficult choice.

“There is more talent than these 26 names.”

Although his Euro 2020 dream appears to be over, Struijk will hope to wrap up the Premier League campaign with Leeds on a strong note with wins in their remaining two games