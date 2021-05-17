Southampton and Watford are in the mix for Nantes striker Randal Kolo Muani, who is set to be the subject of a bid from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old, who came through the youth set-up at Nantes, has exploded onto the scene this season following a loan spell at Boulogne, registering eight goals and eight assists in Ligue 1.

Muani grabbed a goal in a 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in March, then following it up with another strike against Lorient. He has netted three times in his last two games, against Bordeaux and Dijon, respectively, as he finishes the season strongly.

Now suitors are circling for Muani and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Southampton and Watford have pushed forward for the striker.

He is also on the radar of RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and Freiburg.

Eintracht Frankfurt are pressing the accelerator however and are ready to make an offer to Nantes for his services.

The Bundesliga outfit are also putting together a five-year contract offer and have been in touch with Muani’s entourage.

Firm steps from Eintracht Frankfurt even before the transfer window has officially opened could jolt the striker’s other suitors into life.