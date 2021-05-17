Besiktas loan star Cenk Tosun has admitted that he will return to his parent club Everton after an injury ended his season and will wait to see what happens with his future.

The 29-year-old was sent out on loan to the Turkish club at the end of January, but a knee injury at the start of April meant that he was unable to add to his three league appearances for Besiktas.

Now as he prepares to return to England to continue with his rehabilitation process, the striker insists that he has come to consider Besiktas as his home and indicated he would not be against the idea of returning.

Tosun’s contract with the Toffees ends next summer and he has stressed he will look at his future when it expires.

“I will return to Everton, but Besiktas is my home”, Tosun was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Hurriyet.

“We will see what happens after my contract with Everton ends.”

Tosun is expected to be sidelined for several months as he aims to return from injury and a move away from Everton in the summer may be difficult for him to secure.

The striker is a firm favourite at Besiktas, having made almost 150 appearances for the club and netting 67 goals.

His season-ending injury robbed him of the chance to be on the pitch as the Black Eagles sealed the Turkish Super Lig title at the weekend.