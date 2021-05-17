Newly-appointed Ipswich Town first-team coach Francis Jeffers has stressed the need for his side to score more goals going forward and bring in the right personnel in order to help them with that.

The 40-year-old left Everton to take up a coaching position at the League One club earlier in the month and has been impressed with what he has seen so far at Portman Road.

Jeffers feels that his new side need to improve on scoring goals, while the first-team coach feels that the strikers currently in the squad are well-equipped to do the job; he also feels the need to find scorers from elsewhere on the pitch.

James Norwood is one player Jeffers feels shows that boss Paul Cook has goals in the team, while he also gave a nod towards the importance of recruitment this summer.

“[Scoring goals] is an area we’ve got to improve. We’ve got some top strikers here”, Jeffers told was quoted as saying by the Ipswich Star.

“You look at Norwood, he’s got goals everywhere he’s been. He hasn’t done too bad this season, he’s had a few injuries here and there.

“We’ve got real talent here, it’s just about putting it together and getting it right on the pitch.

“It’s not just for me as an ex-striker to come down here and do that, it’s for everyone.

“We’ve got to score more goals and we’ve got to get people in the building who can help us do that.”

Ipswich are expected to be active in the summer transfer market with the manager looking to bring in players who he feels will help him challenge for promotion next season.