Slavia Prague president Jaroslav Tvrdik has admitted that it will be tough to keep hold of Leeds United, Crystal Palace and West Ham United target Abdallah Sima, who he claims is being persistently contacted by agents.

Sima shone for Slavia Prague during their Europa League campaign this season and is expected to be on the move from the Czech Republic outfit in the rapidly approaching window.

The 19-year-old scored four times in eleven Europa League games and has been linked with Premier League trio Leeds United, Crystal Palace and West Ham, amongst a host of other sides.

And Slavia Prague supremo Tvrdik believes that Sima’s head has already been turned and keeping hold of him will be incredibly tough.

He was quoted as saying by Czech outlet iDNES.cz: “It will be very difficult to hold on to him because he has it [moving] a little in his head.

“We note that some of those interested have already been to see his family, that he is being chased by agents and that he really is under a lot of pressure.”

Sima would be in line for a big salary increase if he makes the move to the Premier League in the summer.

The winger, who can also play through the middle, is due to turn 20 years old next month and has already been capped at senior international level by Senegal.