David Moyes has conceded that he is wary of being in the Europa Conference League, but insisted that West Ham will not be disappointed if they are in the competition next season.

West Ham’s Champions League hopes have more or less faded away after getting just four points from their last five Premier League games.

Two wins from their last two games will get them Europa League football, but if they finish seventh, the Hammers could end up in the Europa Conference League, a new third-tier competition announced by UEFA.

Moyes admitted that he is not too sure about being in a third-tier European competition and is wary of what it could mean next season.

However, it would still mean European football next season and the West Ham manager insisted that as a club they will not be too disappointed to play in it if they have to.

Asked whether he would be happy to be in the Europa Conference League next season, the West Ham manager said in a press conference: “Yes, although I am wary of a third European competition as you think of the inter-toto competition.

“I am wary of that, but I think if you are rewarded with European football then it is praise for you and what you have done.

“If we end up in that competition I don’t think we will be disappointed.”

West Ham have an away trip to the Hawthorns to take on West Brom on Wednesday night and they will finish their season with a home game against Southampton on Sunday.