Burnley defender Matt Lowton has asked his team-mates to draw from their experience of facing Liverpool at Anfield this season when they play host to the Reds on Wednesday night.

Sean Dyche’s side are scheduled to take on a resurgent Liverpool side in their penultimate game of the season on Wednesday evening at Turf Moor.

The Clarets came away 1-0 victors from Anfield earlier this season in January and Lowton has urged his team to draw from that experience to once again experience success in the fixture.

The Reds, fighting for a place in the Champions League next season, will be right at it, the 31-year-old feels.

However, with the fans being present inside the stadium for the first time this season, the veteran full-back has stressed the need for the side to gift them all three points.

“We know how good Liverpool are and they are still fighting to get into the Champions League spots. We know they will come and try and win the game”, Lowton told Clarets+.

“We dealt with the threat very well at their place and we have got that experience to draw on and we will be looking to give the fans three points and something to shout about it.”

Liverpool know they have no room for error at Turf Moor with just one league game to play following the clash against Burnley.