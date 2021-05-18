Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason has insisted that fans will get behind his side in the game against Aston Villa on Wednesday even amidst speculation that star striker Harry Kane wants to leave the club.

Fans are coming back into stadiums, with Wednesday’s Premier League game being a long-awaited moment for Spurs fans to witness their side play in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a lengthy absence.

However, recently speculation has emerged that Kane has communicated to the club that he wants to leave Spurs with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all being reported as interested in signing the striker.

Mason expressed his belief that speculation over Kane’s future at the club will not dampen the atmosphere as fans are welcomed back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He instead thinks that fans will aid his side through their support on Wednesday and help them win the game to collect three crucial points.

“A send off? No, we’ve got a game at the weekend as well so Harry is definitely going to be involved in them”, Mason said in a press conference when asked whether fans will give a send off to Kane.

“Like I’ve said all along I can’t speak about next season, whether that’s a manager or a player.

“What I do know is that the fans will get behind us.

“They’re excited about the game tomorrow, along with the players.

“We’re looking forward to it, looking forward to a game of football, with fans who are going to make a big difference for us and hopefully we can get three points.”

Kane has endeared himself to Spurs fans in his time at the club and even while Tottenham have had a subpar season, he has been in strong form, having scored 32 goals for his team so far in the current campaign.