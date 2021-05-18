Paul Stewart is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son could follow Harry Kane out of Spurs if the striker does end his association with the club this summer.

Kane’s future at the north London outfit is under the scanner at the moment as it was claimed on Monday that he has told his club’s hierarchy that he wants to leave in the summer.

With Tottenham set to end another season without any silverware, the hitman is looking for new pastures and a host of European heavyweights are expected to line up for his signature should he become available in the upcoming window.

Former Spurs striker Stewart believes that if Kane exits the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, his attacking partner Son is likely to follow suit.

Stewart explained that Son could also feel the same need to join another club to fulfil his ambitions of getting his hands on trophies and stressed clubs will be keen on snapping him up as he is world class player.

“If Harry leaves in the summer, Sonny may follow him, he has shown he is a world class player and there will be people knocking on the door for him”, Stewart told the Press Association.

“He may feel the same, he may feel the best chances of winning any trophies is away from Spurs, and that leaves them with not very many options.”

Kane and Son’s partnership has fuelled Spurs’ attacking charge in the final third this season and Tottenham fans will be hoping the duo will lead the line again for the club in the upcoming campaign under a new manager.