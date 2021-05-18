Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stressed unless Paris Saint-Germain make a request to extend Moise Kean’s stint beyond the current he will be back at Goodison Park in the summer and revealed a new winger is a priority target for his club in the upcoming transfer window.

Kean, who struggled to live up to expectations at Goodison Park, has got his mojo back this season at his loan club PSG, where he has scored 17 goals in 40 appearances across all games.

The French giants are keen on keeping Kean beyond the current campaign, while he has taken to social media to express his desire to play in Paris in the upcoming season.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has stressed unless PSG make a bid for him, he will return to Merseyside in the summer when his loan deal expires.

Asked about Kean’s future, Ancelotti told a press conference: “I think we have to talk about his situation.

“He is on loan and the loan [stint] finishes on 30th June.

“If there is no request from Paris Saint-Germain, he will be back.”

Ancelotti revealed that he is looking to bolster his options in attack with a new winger in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window to support or deputise for James Rodriguez.

“It [a winger in the summer window to deputise for James in wide areas] is one of the positions we are looking for.

“Yes, it is true.”

With their ambitions of European football looking likely to slip away this season, all eyes will be on how the Everton hierarchy back Ancelotti in the upcoming transfer window ahead of the next campaign when they will mount another charge for continental football.