Arsenal loan star Martin Odegaard has commented on his future and admits he does not know what will happen when his stint at the Emirates ends.

Odegaard has impressed on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid and the Gunners are keen to keep hold of him heading into next season.

However, they are set to miss out on the Champions League and the Europa League, casting doubt over whether Odegaard wants to stay at the club for a further year or join permanently.

He insists that he is feeling good at Arsenal, but is clear that Real Madrid have his contract and insists he does not know what will happen next.

“I am happy here at Arsenal, but we will see after the season what will happen”, Odegaard was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland.

“At the moment I don’t know. I’m owned by Real Madrid, so we have to speak to them.

“It’s important to know what they want”, the Norway international added.

Odegaard has made 12 appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal over the course of his loan stint and found the back of the net in the north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur in March.