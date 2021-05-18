Fixture: Southampton vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Leeds United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League meeting with Southampton at St Mary’s.

The Whites are looking to finish as high up the Premier League standings as possible and will target winning their remaining two games, starting tonight on the south coast.

The earlier fixture between the two sides at Elland Road this season saw Leeds run out 3-0 winners, but Marcelo Bielsa’s options have been depleted this evening due to his decision to end Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich’s seasons early to allow them extra time to prepare for Euro 2020.

Leeds have yet to draw a single one of their away Premier League fixtures this season.

Bielsa selects Kiko Casilla in goal tonight, while Luke Ayling and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs. In central defence, Diego Llorente links up with club captain Liam Cooper.

Kalvin Phillips is in midfield, while Stuart Dallas is also selected. Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Raphinha provide support to lone striker Patrick Bamford.

If Bielsa needs to make changes he can turn to his bench, where options available to him include Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Casilla, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Dallas, Harrison, Rodrigo, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, Davis, Berardi, Shackleton, Jenkins, Roberts, Hernandez, Poveda