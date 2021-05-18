Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman is of the view that next season is not the right time for the club to break up their front three and revealed that he does not envision striker Luis Suarez returning.

Suarez played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2014 and turned out to be a prolific golascorer for the Reds as he scored 69 goals in the Premier League in the four seasons he was at Anfield, before leaving for Barcelona.

The striker has been in a similar vein of form in the current season, scoring 20 goals for his side Atletico Madrid, and reports have circulated that Liverpool could be looking to sign Suarez for a second spell.

McManaman however does not believe Suarez would be interested in moving back to Anfield and thinks that it is not the optimal time for Liverpool to dismantle their front three.

The former winger also expressed his belief that it is not Liverpool’s attack that needs fixing and added that he feels with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, Liverpool should be more than content in their attack.

“Suarez is a great player and he scored a crucial winner against Osasuna at the weekend that will probably guide Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title, but I personally don’t believe that he will want to come back to England at this point in his career”, McManaman wrote in his column for Horseracing.net.

“He’s had a number of years at Barcelona before Atletico Madrid, and he’s clearly loving his time in Spain where he’s adored, so I just can’t envision him returning to the Premier League now.

“Liverpool have got bigger problems elsewhere in the team and I don’t think the time is right for them to dismantle the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane who have been so brilliant for the club over the last three years.

“Diogo Jota has been firing this year, so I believe having those four players to fill three different positions is great competition for Liverpool.”

Liverpool have scored 63 goals in total this season in the Premier League, which makes them the fourth highest goalscorers in the league.