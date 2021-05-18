Fixture: Manchester United vs Fulham

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Old Trafford this evening.

With the chance of sealing second in the league table and the crowds back at Old Trafford, Solskjaer has gone with a strong line-up against the relegated west London side.

Edinson Cavani will lead the line for the Red Devils tonight, with Mason Greenwood and Paul Pogba playing as wide men on both flanks.

Fred and Scott McTominay will form the midfield base despite their poor performances against Liverpool, and newly minted Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, Bruno Fernandes, will play as the attacking midfielder.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will occupy the full-back positions, with Axel Tuanzebe and Victor Lindelof forming the centre-back pairing. David de Gea is in goal.

Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek, Amad Diallo and Juan Mata are some of the options Solskjaer has on the bench today.

Manchester United Team vs Fulham

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Greenwood, Cavani

Substitutes: Henderson, Bailly, Telles, Williams, Matic, Van de Beek, Mata, Amad, Rashford