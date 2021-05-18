Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that Leeds United target Ryan Kent should stay at Ibrox for one more season for his development and stressed that he will get the big move later in his career.

Kent has been one of the top performers in Rangers’ road to winning the league title this season and was particularly impressive towards the end of the campaign.

The winger was the subject of an offer from Leeds last summer, which Rangers rejected, but the Whites have been linked with rekindling their interest in Kent as he is rated highly by Marcelo Bielsa and Victor Orta.

While bids may come in, Rangers legend Ferguson is firm in his view that Kent should resist the temptation to leave Ibrox just now.

Ferguson admits that the player has improved vastly this season and has particularly worked on being more consistent.

He believes Kent will get his move from Rangers at some point, but feels he should strive to play in the Champions League for the Gers this season.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Personally my judgement on it is Ryan Kent would be better staying, for his development, for another season.

“So many games he has played he has been exceptional, but certainly the last two or three-month period, the levels of consistency he has shown.

“He has been one of the top performers every week.

“That’s one criticism I had put up against him and that is something Ryan Kent has improved on

“If he stays next year, he is always going to get that move, there is no doubt about it.

“Does he want to go and try to play in the Champions League? I’d like to think so as that’s what every football should aim to try and play in.”

Kent still has two years left to run on his Rangers contract and the club may offer him an improved deal this summer, but Leeds would be able to offer the winger Premier League level wages.