Real Madrid believe Manchester United target Raphael Varane already has a superior contract offer on the table from one of his suitors outside Spain and are preparing to let him go this summer.

Varane will enter the final year of his Real Madrid contract and is inching towards leaving the club during the rapidly approaching transfer window.

The Frenchman is on the wish list of several clubs in Europe, but Manchester United are the ones who are believed to be pushing to land him.

He is their top defensive target for the summer and the club are reportedly prepared to table a bid for him soon.

And according to Spanish daily Marca, Real Madrid believe Varane has already received a contract offer from abroad that the Spanish giants cannot match at the moment.

Los Blancos are prepared to sell the defender who has been pivotal in helping the side to four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles amongst various other honours.

Real Madrid are looking to replenish the squad and are eyeing raising around €60m to €70m from the Frenchman’s departure.

Varane is also believed to be prepared to move on after spending a decade at the Bernabeu and making more than 350 appearances for the club.