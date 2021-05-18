AC Milan are keeping tabs on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud with a view to signing him on a free transfer this summer.

Giroud has again been reduced to a bit-part player at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel and he is most likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

He will be out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the campaign and is now tipped to leave on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.

The Frenchman’s representatives have been listening to offers from clubs in Europe and he is again attracting interest from Italy.

And according to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, Giroud is one of the strikers AC Milan are keeping a close eye on ahead of the transfer window.

The Rossoneri are in the market for a striker and the club are assessing a number of options in the market.

Giroud will be available on a free transfer and a potential deal would work financially for the Serie A giants.

AC Milan are considering making a move for the experienced hitman, who will be in the France squad for the European Championship.

Giroud has been attracting interest from Italy for a while and he almost joined Inter last year.