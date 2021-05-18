Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is confident that Nathan Patterson is going to put pressure on James Tavernier for a place in Steven Gerrard’s starting eleven.

Gers captain James Tavernier’s injury earlier this year allowed the 19-year-old to come into the starting eleven and his performances in Europe and Scotland earned widespread praise.

Patterson’s performances also put him on the radar of Scotland manager Steve Clarke and Ferguson is certain that he will be in the squad for this summer’s European Championship this summer.

The Rangers legend feels the defender looked comfortable and handled the pressure of playing for the Gers brilliantly, even when he was thrown into the heat of an Old Firm derby.

He believes Patterson is brilliant enough to put serious pressure on Rangers captain Tavernier for his right-back spot in the starting eleven.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Yes 100 per cent [he is in my 26-man Scotland squad for the European Championship].

“He is getting better and better with each game.

“You don’t want to see anybody get injured but it was an opportunity for Nathan Patterson to go and grab it with both hands when James Tavernier got injured.

“I thought he came in and handled the occasion brilliantly. It is always tough to come in an Old Firm game as well.

“People talk about him in Europe but he was excellent in the Old Firm game and I think he has got a bright future.

“Believe me when I say, he will push and push James Tavernier all the way in that starting eleven.

“That’s how good he can become.”

Patterson is yet to play for Scotland and his inclusion in the squad for the European Championship could come as a surprise for many.