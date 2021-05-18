Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Reds fans are yet to see the best of midfielder Thiago Alcantara and blamed the injuries and the pandemic situation for depriving him of his best level in his first season at Anfield.

Thiago signed for Liverpool in the September of the previous year, less than one month after playing in a Champions League final for Bayern Munich.

Since arriving at Anfield, Thiago has suffered from illness as well as a knee injury, that kept him out of the squad for more than two months.

Klopp stated that Thiago had a tough time in his first couple of months at Liverpool due to a lack of rest and his injury problems.

The Reds boss added however that he feels Thiago is coming into his own and still has much more to give as a Liverpool player.

“Thiago is world class, but he came from a pandemic and had to play in the Champions League with Bayern, had only a little break when he came here, got injured and returned to a team later on”, Klopp said in a press conference.

“It looks more settled and better now, that’s clear.

“But Thiago is not even halfway there.”

In his first season for the Reds, Thiago has made 27 appearances in all competitions for his team in spite of his injury woes.