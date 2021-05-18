Noel Whelan has blasted any suggestion that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could leave Elland Road to take over at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are looking for a new manager after sacking Jose Mourinho and Bielsa’s work at Leeds has seen him linked with the north London club.

Whelan thinks there is no chance that Bielsa would leave Leeds for Spurs and feels the Yorkshire giants have far more going for them than Tottenham do at the moment.

He stressed that Spurs are looking at losing Harry Kane and his departure could spark an exodus of top talents from north London, while Leeds thrashed them 3-1 in the recent meeting between the two teams.

And former Whites attacker Whelan is also sure that Bielsa loves Leeds and the club’s fans, something else which speaks to him snubbing Spurs if they come calling.

“Why would you leave it [the Leeds job] for somebody who’s going to lose their best player, there’s going to be an exodus, you’re working with Daniel Levy, who’s not the best person to work with”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Whites’ win at Southampton.

“Look, he’s still got a job to do here. He loves it here, he loves the fans here, he’s got a great set of players, and we spanked them.

“And they’re going to lose their Harry Kane, what’s to go for to them? There will be an absolute exodus of players there once he leaves.”

Spurs, who are currently being led by interim boss Ryan Mason, are just three points better off than Leeds in the Premier League standings.