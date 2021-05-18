Barry Ferguson believes Rangers’ win at Celtic Park in October was the turning point for the Gers players, who got the belief they needed from that result.

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership title by a 25-point margin and stopped Celtic from winning an unprecedented tenth league title on the trot.

The Gers had the best defence and attack in the league and their players are also dominating the annual Player of the Year awards.

Ferguson feels the genesis of Rangers’ league title win can be traced back to the way they dominated Celtic at Celtic Park in a 2-0 win for Steven Gerrard’s side.

He believes that signalled a shift in mindset for the Rangers players as it removed a mental block about Celtic, who were so dominant in Scotland in the previous nine years.

The Rangers legend stressed that it gave the players the belief and proved that Celtic are beatable.

Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Do you know when I feel the shift in mindset in this group of players happened?

“October when they went to Celtic Park and won the game 2-0.

“I think that gave them the belief that they can go and shake Celtic up a bit.

“Celtic were dominant over the years, you had to go there and put a marker down. They went there and really dominated the game and won comfortably for me.

“It was the middle of October, they won the game 2-0 and when they came away from Celtic Park in that bus, they maybe have looked at each other and thought to themselves, listen this could be the season.

“We have shown now that we can match them and even better them.”

Rangers will look to retain the league title next season and also do better in the domestic cup competitions after slipping to surprise defeats in both the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup.