Noel Whelan is of the view that Leeds United have so far got it right when it comes to building their side, as they look to push up the Premier League next season, but stressed the players will be tested again when fans are back inside grounds.

Leeds’ made no less than four major signings ahead of their first season back in the Premier League and are expected to further bolster their squad in the upcoming window as they gear up for another top flight term.

Summer arrivals in the likes of Raphinha and Rodrigo are yet to play in front of a packed Elland Road owing to the changed football landscape, but will get a little taste of what awaits them on Sunday, with a restricted number of supporters allowed when they take on West Bromwich Albion in the final game of the season at home.

Former Leeds star Whelan admitted that at the moment Leeds are quite some way off the top six, but stressed they have the right mix of players in their ranks to push on and ultimately reach that level.

“So far, we have got it right [in terms of building a team to ultimately push for the top six], we have got the right players”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win at Southampton.

“Yes, [Rodrigo and Diego Llorente are good examples], we have got the right blend there.

“We are quite a way off.

“Look this season has been a great season.

“Let us see how everything changes with fans back in the stadium because it is going to be a different element to what you are walking into and how you are playing your football matches again.”

Whelan believes that Leeds’ top players are going to thrive with the crowd backing them, but explained having fans back in stadium will surely test the character of anyone who takes to the pitch.

“I think [top players like your Raphinhas and Rodrigos are going to thrive with fans], I think they will, but we will find more about their characters when there is a full stadium here and when things hit the fan.

“Okay who is there backing them up? Are they going to swim or are they going to sink?

“Are they going to fight or are they just going to drift through games?”

Leeds will be keen on putting on a show for their fans come Sunday with another top flight win, and extending their three-game winning streak.