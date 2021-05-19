Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer has expressed his delight at the Reds climbing into the top four after a comprehensive 3-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side headed to Turf Moor having built up momentum following wins over Southampton, Manchester United and West Brom and knew they could not afford to slip-up in a tight top four race.

Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the lead just minutes before half time, while a thumping Nathaniel Phillips header seven minutes after the break put the visitors in a commanding position.

And the deal was sealed two minutes from time when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, on off the bench, netted Liverpool’s third.

Liverpool have now risen into fourth place, ahead of Leicester City on goal difference, with one game left to play, at home against Crystal Palace.

McAteer is delighted and said post match on LFC TV: “We said the cream comes to the top and it did eventually. It is good to see us above that line [for the top four].

“We thought that with dropping points against Leeds and Newcastle it might cost us.

“It was all about finding momentum, not losing. I know about dropping the points, but the belief was within the team through being unbeaten.

“I never doubted us, but I did wonder whether it was going to be one of those seasons.”

Liverpool will now look to get the job done against Crystal Palace at Anfield this Sunday, with former Reds boss Roy Hodgson in the opposition dugout.