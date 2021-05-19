Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has sent a message to players who are unhappy at Goodison Park, telling them they are more than welcome to leave the club and he only wants to work with those who are aligned with his vision.

One player who has indicated he wants to leave Everton is Moise Kean, currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, where he has made 40 appearances for the French club.

Kean was clear recently that he is hoping to still be at PSG next season, even though he is due to return to Goodison Park.

Ancelotti insisted that he does not want players who are unhappy at Goodison Park and if any of them are they can ask to leave.

Instead the Toffees boss is steadfast in his demand that the players he does have should be part of his project for the club and added that unhappy players would not be worthy additions to the project.

“I don’t want to have players here who are unhappy”, Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Sky Sports (23:32).

“If there are some players that are not to stay here they can ask to leave.

“I want to have players that want to stay at Everton and feel part of this project.

“That is for all players.

“There is no player I can force to stay here.

“But I told them this recently.

“They know.

“If someone is not happy they have to leave.

“An unhappy players is not going to be a good part in this project.”

While Kean has expressed his wish to stay on at PSG, they will need to meet Everton’s asking price in order for a move to be sanctioned by Ancelotti.