Noel Whelan has insisted Leeds United should follow the example set by Leicester City when it comes to recruiting players and not Manchester United, who he feels have got it wrong in transfer windows.

Manchester United last lifted the Premier League in the 2012/13 season and have since struggled on the domestic scene, with some high-profile signings in the likes of Memphis Depay, Alexis Sanchez and Angel di Maria all struggling.

During that period, Leicester, with a modest transfer budget compared to the Red Devils, burst into top flight football, clinching the Premier League in the 2015/16 season and wining the FA Cup in the current campaign, reaching heights a club such as Leeds are aspiring to return to.

Former Whites attacker Whelan has insisted Leeds should follow the example set by the Foxes when it comes to wheeling and dealing in the transfer market.

Whelan pointed to how Leeds’ rivals Manchester United have been struggling to return to their past heights having made some bad decisions when it comes to recruitment, which is something the Whites should learn from

“Signings is everything [to take the club to the next level]”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Whites’ win at Southampton.

“Look how far Manchester United have been off by getting the wrong players in, wrong windows, spending too much money on not proper players, not right players, not good enough players, we have got to get it right, like Leicester have.

“There is the blueprint.”

With the Yorkshire giants also having aspirations to push for Europe next season, all eyes will be on how Leeds’ deal-makers go about their business in the rapidly approaching transfer window.