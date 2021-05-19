Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their team and substitutes for this evening’s home Premier League game against Aston Villa, with fans returning to the stands.

Interim boss Ryan Mason is looking to steer Spurs into Europe for next season and they sit in sixth spot, on 59 points, and four off fifth placed Liverpool, while level on points with seventh placed West Ham and three ahead of eighth placed Leeds United and ninth placed Everton.

Spurs have enjoyed good form in recent meetings with Aston Villa and beating the Villa Park outfit tonight would make it six wins on the trot.

Mason’s side also have good home form to boast of with eight of their last nine games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seeing them claim victory.

This evening Tottenham have Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Mason picks Japhet Tanganga, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Sergio Reguilon.

In midfield, the Tottenham boss looks towards Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks, while Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

If Mason wants to make changes then he has options on the bench to turn to, including Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Aston Villa

Lloris (c), Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Winks, Alli, Bergwijn, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Aurier, Ndombele, Lamela, Lo Celso, Bale, Lucas