Fixture: Burnley vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Liverpool have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to go toe-to-toe with Sean Dyche’s Burnley side at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening.

Burnley shocked the Reds by beating them at Anfield earlier this season and know if they can claim victory tonight, or even a point, it could be fatal to Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Liverpool showed fight to beat West Brom at the weekend and Jurgen Klopp will know all three points, and the same spirit, are needed again tonight.

Klopp continues to be without midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is able to return to the bench.

Alisson, who scored at West Brom, is in goal tonight, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs.

Nathaniel Phillips and Rhys Williams are the centre-back pairing, while Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara are in midfield.

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to change things he has options on the bench, including James Milner and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Burnley

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R Williams, Phillips, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, N Williams, Koumetio