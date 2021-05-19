Scotland manager Steve Clarke has indicated that he is not concerned about whether Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce thinks including Ryan Fraser in his European Championship squad is a gamble or not.

Fraser suffered a groin injury on Scotland duty in March and had an operation, which has meant that he has not featured for Newcastle since the last international break.

There are no certainties over whether the winger will return to the Newcastle squad for the last two games of the season and Bruce warned Scotland that taking him to the European Championship would be a big gamble given his fitness levels.

However, Clarke has gone ahead and selected him in his 26-man Scotland squad for the summer tournament.

He insisted that if Bruce feels it is a risk taking the winger to the European Championship, in his opinion it is a risk worth taking.

The Scotland boss, asked about Bruce’s comments, said in a press conference: “Ryan is fine, progressing, excited to be in the squad.

“I know what Steve is saying but if it’s a gamble, and Steve thinks it’s a gamble, then it’s a gamble I’m willing to take.”

Bruce will hope that Fraser does not aggravate his injury during the summer and will be fit and ready to report for pre-season with Newcastle in July.