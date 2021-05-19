West Ham United boss David Moyes has insisted he will not demand money the club do not have if he needs to assemble a bigger squad in the summer transfer window.

Moyes’ side ran out 3-1 winners against West Brom on Wednesday night at the Hawthorns, coming from a goal behind to put themselves in the driving seat to reach the Europa League.

West Ham now just need one point from their final game, against Southampton at the London Stadium, to secure their place in next season’s Europa League.

Qualifying for Europe is likely to mean Moyes needs a larger squad, but he insists he is prepared to wheel and deal if necessary.

“If we do need a bigger squad and we don’t have the money, you have to find cheaper players or free transfers”, he told his post match press conference.

“It is not my style to demand money, the club will tell me what I have got and then I can see.”

Moyes is clear that West Ham cannot start celebrating yet though as they have work to do in their final game.

“We have to win our game on Sunday and we are aware of that.

“We are really close but we are not there yet.

“It will be terrific if we do it but we have to go again on Sunday.

“It is great that we have the fans back and with a bit of luck, they get to see us do something special”, Moyes added.

Reaching the Europa League would give West Ham a financial boost and it remains to be seen how much the Hammers are prepared to spend in the rapidly approaching summer transfer window to give Moyes a chance to kick on.