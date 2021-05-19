Italian agent Vincenzo Morabito has claimed that Chelsea want to extend Olivier Giroud’s contract, but the striker’s future remains up in the air.

Giroud has been a bit-part player at Chelsea this season again and has been expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the campaign when his contract expires.

AC Milan have identified him as one of their top targets for the summer and want to take him to the San Siro ahead of the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Italian agent Morabito has weighed in and feels that the 34-year-old could end up in Italy this summer, but claimed that Chelsea are also trying to convince him to sign a new contract to stay at Stamford Bridge.

“Olivier can come to Italy”, Morabito said on Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Naples.

“Chelsea are trying to renew his contract, but there is nothing concrete.”

He also stressed that clubs such as Inter and Roma could enter the fray for Giroud in the summer if they decide to move on their top forwards.

“We will see what happens with [Edin] Dzeko and [Romelu] Lukaku.

“If they leave Roma and Inter respectively, Giroud could land in Italy.”

It remains to be seen whether Giroud’s future is finalised before the start of the European Championship next month.