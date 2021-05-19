Noel Whelan has insisted suggestions that Leeds United’s game will be found out next season are baseless as the Whites have always had the same style under Marcelo Bielsa, which is an approach that works.

The Whites are on course to finish their first season back in the Premier League inside the top ten while holding true to their signature style under Bielsa.

There have been suggestions that it is only a matter of time before rivals figure out and break down Leeds’ game, but ex-White Whelan feels such claims do not hold any water.

Whelan is of the view that how Leeds do their business on the pitch is suited to the top flight and believes the club are going in the right direction by not abandoning their style throughout the season.

“I think we are going the right way”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the win over Southampton.

“We play the game in the right style; I think we are suited to the Premier League.

“We have graced it with some of the best football.

“I do not think it is a matter of people figuring out how you play.”

Whelan explained that there is no need for Leeds to change their style and stressed their focus should be on adding more quality players to their squad and further refining their game.

“No, [you cannot really level with accusations that people will figure out Leeds, because they have never changed their style under Bielsa].

“It is about executing your style better and keeping things the same

“If it is not broken, there is no need to fix it.

“We are going to add to that.

“It is about getting the right players into the football club, the right characters, the ones that are going to complement the ones we have already got here, it is about the right jigsaw pieces together.”

Leeds are set to lock horns with West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road in their final game of the season and will be determined to add another win to their name with fans back in the stadium.