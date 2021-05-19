Fixture: West Brom vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

West Ham United have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League clash against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Sam Allardyce’s side have already been relegated, but put up a spirited display against Liverpool at the weekend and were only undone by a sensational late Alisson goal.

Hammers boss David Moyes has seen his side’s form slip in recent weeks and they are now five points off the top four and targeting the Europa League.

The last meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-1 win for West Ham, but the Hammers have failed to win on three of their last four visits to the Hawthorns.

Lukasz Fabianski is picked in goal for West Ham tonight, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell also start. In the centre of defence Craig Dawson partners Angelo Ogbonna.

In midfield, Moyes has Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek bidding to dominate, while Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma and Jesse Lingard support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Jarrod Bowen and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs West Brom

Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Lingard, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Diop, Fredericks, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Bowen, Yarmolenko, Odubeko