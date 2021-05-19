Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has expressed his sadness over the recent news that Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze has injured his Achilles and could be out of action for several months.

Eze signed for Crystal Palace in the summer of 2020 from Queens Park Rangers and has been a crucial part of the Roy Hodgson’s side this season, having made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles.

The injury occurred in training on Tuesday and depending on the severity of the damage the forward could be sidelined until the end of the year.

Rangers coach Beale revealed that he has enjoyed watching the forward over the course of the season and added that the news of the injury saddened him.

Beale feels that Eze is a big talent and is hopeful that he will be able to shake off his injury woe soon.

“Sad news”, tweeted Beale.

“Eze is one of the players I have enjoyed watching the most this season.

“Lovely talent and way of playing the game.

“Hopefully see him back playing as soon as possible.”

In his debut season at Selhurst Park, Eze scored four times for the Eagles and laid on six assists for his team-mates.