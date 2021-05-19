Villarreal defender Raul Albiol believes at Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has found a club where he can actually live and breathe football and it is no surprise that he has continued to score goals in England.

Manchester United signed the veteran on a free transfer last summer but quarantine protocols, injuries and suspensions meant that his season never got going until the last few months.

But once he found his stride, Cavani has set Old Trafford ablaze with his performances, scoring 16 goals in all competitions for the club.

Albiol is not surprised that the Uruguayan has turned up in England as well and admits that he was surprised to see that the forward had to wait a while before he got a club last summer.

The Spaniard also believes at Manchester United, Cavani has found a club where he can focus on just football.

The Villarreal defender said in a press conference: “We all know the great player that he is.

“It is not surprising that he is in such a good form and is continuing to score goals. For me, it was strange that he was without a team for a long time after his contract with PSG ended.

“The truth is that in Manchester United he has found a place where they live football and since he is an Uruguayan, he has football in his blood.”

Cavani has scored five goals in his last three Europa League appearances and Albiol will be tasked with keeping him at bay in the final between Manchester United and Villarreal next week.

But the defender stressed that his team-mates need to be at their best as Cavani is only part of the fearsome forward line Manchester United possess.

“If it is not Cavani, there will be another striker.

“And in the final, we will only encounter great forwards. We all have to give our best.”