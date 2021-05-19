Fixture: Everton vs Wolves

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Everton have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Nuno’s Wolves outfit in their final Premier League game at Goodison Park this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton outfit are aiming to qualify for Europe this season, but a series of inconsistent results has left them sitting in ninth spot in the league standings.

Their form at Goodison Park has been dire, with nine defeats in the league on their own turf, and they will be desperate to turn things around tonight against Wolves.

Fans will be in attendance to boost Everton’s hopes and Ancelotti will want it to change his side’s fortunes, with just five wins at home in the league this term.

Ancelotti remains without injury absentee Jean-Philippe Gbamin. James Rodriguez is not in the matchday squad.

Jordan Pickford slots into goal for Everton, while at the back Ancelotti goes with Seamus Coleman and Lucas Digne as full-backs. In central defence, the Everton boss has Yerry Mina and Michael Keane; Ben Godfrey also plays.

Further up the pitch Ancelotti looks to Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure to dominate midfield, while Gylfi Sigurddson and Richarlison support Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If Ancelotti wants to shake things up he has options on the bench, including Tom Davies and Bernard.

Everton Team vs Wolves

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne, Godfrey, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Olsen, Holgate, Delph, King, Iwobi, Nkounkou, Bernard, Gomes, Davies