Noel Whelan is of the view that it is a big dilemma whether Rodrigo’s best position is as a number 9 or as a number 10, but stressed it looks like Patrick Bamford is set to keep him out of the leading striker’s role.

Rodrigo has been on fire in recent outings as a finisher and as a creator, having scored three times and set up another goal in his last three league games.

The Spaniard had a tough debut season in the Premier League with injury and illness sideliniing him for multiple spells, but it appears he has found his best form in Leeds colours.

Ex-Leeds star Whelan admitted it is a dilemma for Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa to find the best position for Rodrigo as he has proven to be at home in both as a number 9, finishing off chances and as a number 10, pulling the strings up front.

However, Whelan stressed that Leeds hitman Bamford has been on fire as the club’s leading striker this season and is likely to keep Rodrigo out of the number 9 role next term as well.

Asked whether Rodrigo is a better number 9 or a number 10, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the win over Southampton: “Well, that is the big dilemma, is not it? And the big decision we have got to make because tonight [Tuesday] we saw a pass from a number 10.

“Two goals at the weekend we saw were fantastic off a number 9 player.

“Lovely first touch, little dink and very clinical in front of the goal with two one-on-ones.

“So, he himself says he is a number 10.

“I think he can play both.

“I think he is one of these players that is never going to stick up against a centre-half and play back to him, he is always going to come off into that little number 10 role, but I do not know.

“It is one of those where do we need another number 9?

“Can he play that? is he going to be on the bench though?

“That is the problem because Patrick Bamford at the minute, top scorer, he looks like he will start the season.

“He is on fire at the minute.”

Both Rodrigo and Bamford will be looking to feature in Leeds’ last game of the season against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday and possibly add more strikes to their respective tallies.